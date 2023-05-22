Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen discusses being attacked in Florida









Def Leppard’s drummer Rick Allen has discussed being the victim of an unprovoked attack in Florida earlier this year and being “grateful” for the support he’s received from his family.

In March, Allen was attacked while he was smoking a cigarette outside of a hotel in Florida ahead of the band’s global tour by a 19-year-old. Following the incident, police arrested a man named Max Edward Hartley over the incident. Hartley was charged with two counts of battery after he also pushed a woman who attempted to help Allen to the floor. He also faces four counts of criminal mischief and is accused of abusing an “elderly or disabled adult”. Hartley has pled not guilty.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Allen recalled: “I heard a couple of steps, and then I just saw this dark, sort of flash, and the next thing I knew, I was on the ground. I landed on my backside and then continued on, hit my head on the pavement. I reached my hand up into the air because I thought I was going to get attacked again. And I just said, ‘I am no threat to you.’ I don’t think he knew who I was, but he must’ve seen I wasn’t a threat because I’ve only got one arm.”

He added: “I immediately just went to that place of just feeling grateful for the fact that I have an amazing wife and an incredible family. I just started thanking a higher power for the fact that I’m still here. I know that I’m not going to be playing music in a band forever. But while I am, I plan on making as many people happy as I possibly can. This is my opportunity. If only we could view other things in that way, you know, we’re only here for a limited time.”

Following the incident, Allen shared on social media: “We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”