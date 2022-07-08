Acid Klaus announce debut album









Adrian Flanagan, the master behind The Moonlandingz, International Teachers of Pop, and Eccentronic Research Council, has announced his debut album as Acid Klaus.

The exceptionally titled Step On My Travelator: The Imagined Career Trajectory of Superstar DJ & Dance-Pop Producer, Melvin Harris, arrives on November 18th through Yard Act’s label, Zen F.C. Flanagan launched the project last month with the ravey Maria Uzor collaboration, ‘Party Sized Away Day’, which has been followed up with the dancefloor filler ‘Nightclub Marilyn (Room 1)’.

Flanagan has also sought out the assistance of Sheffield royalty Richard Hawley on ‘My Hats On Fire’ which features on the forthcoming album. Furthermore, the closing track, ‘Eulogy to a Quiet Life’, features Maxine Peake, his bandmate in Eccentronic Research Council.

Speaking about the album, Flanagan said: “I hereby herald in a masterclass of conceptual brilliance and sonic floor-shaking heroism. A record that is both mocking and hugging in its stance – a solid and weighty brick in the face to the horrid and cod sincere, brat histrionics of the easy-on-the-eye careerist indie minstrel”.

“Where I, an invisible bruised and battered craftsman of high (and low) art for nigh on two decades is finally (and begrudgingly) held aloft like a prize-winning Champion Cock at a village fete whilst a demonically futurist/modernist B-Boy B-Girl group bring the gathered throng, deep, penetrative, body music!”

He adds: “Conceptually and with great style and panache there is a sub-story that plays out via the imagined career trajectory of fictional musician and DJ, Melvin Harris. In many ways, I am Melvin where unwavering creativity and ambition, mental illness, and a persuasive addictive personality merge heartedly with the R&R (Rave & Roll) dream. A dream-cum-nightmare that is perpetuated and encouraged by an industry that reaps the benefits and feasts on the clotted blood of its fallen and broken troubadours and almost always – like an age-old cautionary tale – ends in cliche.”

Watch the video for ‘Nightclub Marilyn (Room 1)’ below, and Acid Klaus’ forthcoming tour dates.

Acid Klaus tour dates

Jul 22 – Standon Calling

Nov 18 – Yellow Arch, Sheffield (Album Launch Party)

Nov 19 – Night & Day, Manchester

Nov 21 – The Lexington, London

Nov 22 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow (w/ Yard Act)

Nov 23 – NUSU, Newcastle (w/ Yard Act)

Nov 24 – Academy, Leeds (w/ Yard Act)

Jan 06 – Rockaway Beach Festival