Richard Hawley announces Sheffield shows in support of Leadmill









Richard Hawley, the creator of legendary albums like Coles Corner, Further and more, has recently announced that he will headline two shows in August in a bid to save Sheffield music Leadmill.

The iconic venue revealed the heartbreaking news to fans that closure is imminent in an announcement posted to social media, saying: “The landlord is trying to evict us”. The revelation soon spread in the music world, with fans and icons alike paying tribute to what Hawley called “our Hacienda”.

In a statement announcing the shows, Hawley went down memory lane, reminiscing about his time in his equally iconic band Treebound Story: “I first played the Leadmill in 1984,” Hawley began. “In the following decades, I played the venue more times than probably any other musician. Now to my horror, the Leadmill is under threat from new Landlords who have issued an eviction notice after 42 years”.

The new owners have attempted to reassure devastated fans, promising it will continue to be a music venue after renovations and new management. The current administration has retaliated, saying they have been “exterminated by the landlord”. Other artists have also come out in remembrance, with the frontman of Bring Me the Horizon, Oli Sykes, arguing for its rescue, telling fans he saw the alternative rock band Hundred Reasons “at least 46 times” at the adored venue before pleading with the owners, saying, “Don’t let it shut down!”.

It’s not only Hawley and Sykes who have come out in protest; Sheffield-born rock band Arctic Monkeys have shown their support for the growing #WeCantLoseLeadmill Campaign after raffling one of the iconic frontman Alex Turner’s guitars for a massive £100,000. This much-needed money helped keep the venue alive during the Covid-19 pandemic. The band’s former tour manager and Sheffield local have also spoken on the issue, describing the old flour mill as “the cultural heart of our city” before begging the owners not to “rip it out”.

See the full information regarding Hawley’s shows, below.