Debbie Harry says Chris Stein is a “major contributor” to new Blondie album









Blondie singer Debbie Harry has confirmed Chris Stein has been a “major contributor” to the band’s new album, despite not currently touring with the group.

Last April, Stein revealed he’d be taking a break from performing with Blondie due to a problem with his heart. “I’m sad and frustrated to report that I’m not going out with the next bunch of Blondie touring. I’ve been dealing with a dumbass condition called Atrial Fibrillation or AFib which is irregular heart beats and combined with the meds I take for it I’m too fatigued to deal,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Stein added: “I’m still all in with recording and other band projects and I should be out for [discussion events, etc.,] later on…That’s it, I’m fine, I’m around here and I love you all.”

However, in a new interview with The Times, Harry has been discussing the band’s next album and revealed they have been working with producer John Congleton, who has previously worked with Lana Del Rey.

In addition, Harry said Stein “was a major contributor” but refused to offer more details about the track they’ve been given by Johnny Marr. “I don’t know,” she said when asked about the song title. “Are you gonna send money to me? Ha ha!”

Marr previously announced the track last year during an appearance on Shaun Keaveny’s podcast, telling the former BBC 6 Music presenter: “I’ve written another new one for the new current record that they’re recording. I don’t know whether it will end up on the album, you never know. But they seemed to really like it.”

Meanwhile, in the same new interview, Harry defended David Bowie for flashing his penis at her. Harry said she was a “consenting adult” when the incident took place. “You have to consider the context — I was a consenting adult, shall we say. I believe that that is really the borderline,” she explained.