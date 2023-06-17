Debbie Harry says she was a “consenting adult” when David Bowie flashed her









Blondie singer Debbie Harry has defended David Bowie for flashing his penis at her. Harry said she was a “consenting adult” when the incident took place.

In her memoir, Harry explained how Bowie showed her his penis after she offered him cocaine while on tour in 1977. She wrote: “One time David and Iggy [Pop] were looking for some blow. Their connection in New York had suddenly died and they were out. A friend had given me a gram, but I had barely touched it. I didn’t care for coke too much — it made me jittery and wired and it affected my throat. So I went upstairs with my vast quantity of cocaine and they just sucked it right up in one swoop.”

She added: “After they did the blow, David pulled out his cock — as if I were the official cock checker or something. Since I was in an all-male band, maybe they figured I really was the cock-check lady.”

Harry continued: “David’s size was notorious, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so funny, adorable and sexy.”

In a new interview with The Times, Harry refused to condemn Bowie for the act. “I think you should rethink that,” she said in response to being told it would have “demurred” some women. “Most women would really die to be in that room,” Harry continued.

When the interviewer responded by saying men would have also died to be in that room, the Blondie singer replied: “Absolutely. You have to consider the context — I was a consenting adult, shall we say. I believe that that is really the borderline.”

Blondie are set to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury later in June. They are also playing Dog Day Afternoon in London on July 1st, which is headlined by Iggy Pop.