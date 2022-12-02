Johnny Marr has written a new track for Blondie









The former guitarist of The Smiths and The Cribs, Johnny Marr has revealed that he has written a new song for Blondie. Notably, he previously worked with the New York band on their track ‘My Monster’ from 2017’s Pollinator. Marr has been busy as of late, with him featuring on Noel Gallagher’s new track ‘Pretty Boy’, which dropped in late October.

Marr made the revelation when appearing on the Amazon Music podcast The Line-Up With Shaun Keaveny, saying: “I’ve written another new one for the new current record that they’re recording. I don’t know whether it will end up on the album, you never know. But they seemed to really like it.”

He then discussed previously working with Debbie Harry and the band on ‘My Monster’, and said that because their first collaborative effort was a success, it led to the new track being written.

Marr explained: “It’s a new level of wow for me because they are my lyrics, Debbie’s singing my lyrics and then she what wanted another one, because ‘My Monster’ I wrote specifically for Blondie and then you know, it went well. So then they asked me if I got any more. So I wrote another one for Blondie. But they took so long recording it, I did it myself. It was on the B side of a seven inch single.”

“I wasn’t about to put it on an album, just in case, but that’s called ‘Spectral Eyes’. And it’s again, it was one that I specifically wrote for Blondie. So on a lyrical level, you know that people covering songs that I write the words to you is you know, that’s something I never imagined, really frankly”, he concluded.

Back in September, it was also confirmed that former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock is to appear on the forthcoming Blondie record, heightening fans’ excitement for the return of the new wave outfit.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.