'Stranger Things' creators announce new live-action Netflix series 'Death-Note'









Netflix is continuing their expansion as they seek an increase in subscribers, diversifying its content with the announcement of a new live-action Death-Note series from the same creators as Stranger Things.

Forming Upside Down Pictures, the creators of the record-breaking Netflix series, Matt and Ross Duffer have reported that they’re working on several projects, with the adaptation of the popular 2003 Manga series being just one.

Crucially, the brothers have announced that the show will be “an entirely new take” from the poorly-received 2017 live-action movie based on the same property. The story itself follows a teenager who comes into possession of a strange notebook that gives him the power to kill anyone he wishes by simply writing their name onto the pages, with the ability being both a gift and a curse.

Meanwhile, the show creators of Stranger Things have recently confirmed that a spin-off show is already in the pipeline, to be released after the fifth and final series of the show. In conversation with SFX, the creators explained that they were not sure what shape the show would take but stated that the idea has “a lot more gas left in the tank”.

“We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’” Matt explained, adding some exciting fuel to the ever-churning rumour mill.

Continuing, he added, “I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not”.

Take a look at the trailer for the disappointing 2017 adaptation of Death-Note, below.