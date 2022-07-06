David Harbour reveals a hidden easter egg in the 'Stranger Things' finale









The brand new finale to season four of Stranger Things is full of its fair share of surprises, including some shocking deaths and even, according to actor David Harbour, a nod to one of the greatest action heroes of all time.

Occurring in the first episode of the season finale titled ‘The Piggyback’ (spoilers inbound), the moment happens when Harbour’s character Jim Hopper, wields a sword against the demonic agents of evil that have long plagued the characters of the series.

The scene itself is a callback to the 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Conan the Barbarian, as Harbour told British GQ, with the prop sword being the very same one used by the Austrian-American actor and bodybuilder.

“I don’t know if you saw this, but that sword I pick up – it’s the actual prop sword they used in Conan the Barbarian,” Harbour told the magazine, adding, “It’s the sword that Schwarzenegger swings in the movie”.

Harbour also referenced one piece of “fan service,” that was added into the fan service, describing the moment his character and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) shared a kiss. “It’s always something that Winona and I have talked about – on set riffing about what their relationship was in high school, and y’know, who they are to each other,” he stated, adding, “There was always a tension between should this be consummated, or should they just be friends?”.

Take a look at the trailer for volume two, season four, of the celebrated series, below.