Death Cab for Cutie release 'Roman Candles'









Death Cab for Cutie have hinted at their next album, the band’s tenth, particularly in regard to ‘Roman Candles’, their first release from the forthcoming album Asphalt Meadows.

The record will arrive as the band’s first since 2018, which will be released on September 10th, although Death Cab for Cutie did release an EP entitled The Georgia EP, a collection of five covers which came out in 2020. With that, the group also issued a newly remastered 35-track reissue of The Photo Album in 2021. The band also issued a cover of Yoko Ono’s 1973 song ‘Waiting For The Sunrise’, which was featured on Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono.

“The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic,” the band wrote about their newest single.

“‘Roman Candles’ is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go,” vocalist Ben Gibbard further elaborated.

Gibbard hinted to NME in 2021 that the next album was inspired by his Fender Mustang guitar. Motivated by the pandemic, Gibbard explained that loss had influenced his writing and that the rise of loss had cemented his backdrop of material.

Death Cab for Cutie were founded in the 1990s, as a solo vehicle for Gibbard, who was then a guitarist for the group Pinwheel. Bolstered by the success of a demo, Gibbard expanded the outfit to include Chris Walla on guitar, Nick Harmer on bass guitar, and Nathan Good on drums.

Gibbard was inspired by The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour to name the band Death Cab for Cutie, which was the band’s effort to bring a more obscure reference into the real world. The band have been described as Beatlesque by members of the music press. Gibbard did a series of live streams in 2020, performing Beatle covers, such as a slower, more pastoral rendition of ‘I’m So Tired’, and other White Album highlights.