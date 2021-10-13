Death Cab for Cutie announce 'The Photo Album' reissue









Seattle indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third studio LP The Photo Album with a mammoth new reissue.

The new release features 35 tracks of remastered material, including the ten tracks from the original album, the bonus track ‘Gridlock Caravans’, the three songs that make up The Stability EP released a few months after the original album, and a whole host of studio outtakes and unreleased songs. The deluxe reissue will arrive on white vinyl in the spring of 2022, while the the digital version of the release will be out at the end of October.

“It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up,” Benjamin Gibbard said in a statement. “In that particular case, it made the song a lot more interesting and gave it a nice flavor and a loneliness that sits well on the album.”

As part of the release hype train, Death Cab have released a full band demo version of ‘Coney Island’, the album’s penultimate track.

The Photo Album represents a number of firsts for the band: the first time the band had charting singles, with ‘A Movie Script Ending’, ‘I Was a Kaleidoscope’, and ‘We Laugh Indoors’ all scraping the bottom rungs of the UK singles chart. ‘A Movie Script Ending’ was also featured on American TV drama series The O.C., exposing the band to a wider audience than ever before.

The album also serves as the final LP of the band’s first era. Originally a solo project from singer Ben Gibbard, the band expanded to included guitarist/producer Chris Walla and bassist Nick Harmer, along with a rotating cast of drummers. Michael Schorr performed the drums on The Photo Album, his only full length release with the band. By the time the band began work on their follow up, 2003’s Transatlanticism, Jason McGerr would take over the drum stool permanently.

Check out the audio for ‘Coney Island (Band Demo)’ down below. The deluxe reissue for The Photo Album comes out to streaming services on October 29.

