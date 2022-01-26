Hear Japanese Breakfast cover Yoko Ono's 'Nobody Sees Me Like You Do'









Japanese Breakfast has released their cover of Yoko Ono’s ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ as a part of the Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono compilation.

Spearheaded by Death Cab for Cutie leader Ben Gibbard, the compilation has already been previewed with David Byrne’s team up with Yo La Tango on the track ‘Who Has Seen the Wind’. Now, we get our second taste of the covers album.

A gentle piano ballad, Japanese Breakfast leader Michelle Zauner brings a real lightness to an otherwise heart-rending song. The original version of ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ was featured on Ono’s 1981 album Seasons of Glass, released just a few months after John Lennon’s murder. Ono’s version poppy but has a real sadness in it, like a dark cloud hanging over the ode to her late husband.

It also seems pertinent, or at least slightly helpful, to mention that Zauner is not actually Japanese like Ono is. Zauner is Korean on her mother’s side and Jewish-American on her father’s side, and the name is a sort of ironic joke. I don’t know why that felt necessary to mention, but it’s always good to point out that not all Asian-Americans are the same.

In any case, the track is a beautiful cover, and plays as another notch in Zauner’s increasingly notch-heavy belt. After a 2021 that saw an awesome album, a wonderful book, and even video game soundtrack, 2022 is kicking off with quite a high note from Zauner.

Check out Japanese Breakfast’s version of ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ down below. Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono is set for a February 18th release.