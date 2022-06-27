'Deadpool 3' said to be a “fish-out-of-water story”









Deadpool is Marvel’s foul-mouthed and brutal wildcard, standing out from the family-friendly cast of colourful characters like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel.

With the original Deadpool and its sequel having both performed well in 2016 and 2018 respectively, the third film in the trilogy is due in the next year or so, with Shawn Levy having recently been named as the director.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who are penning the script for the new movie, recently revealed a key new detail to their new movie, stating that it will be a “fish-out-of-water story”. “Deadpool is a lunatic at the centre of a movie,” Reese adds, clarifying, “To drop a lunatic in a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun”.

Teaming up for the third time with lead star Ryan Reynolds, after working with him on Free Guy and The Adam Project, Levy is straying away from his family-friendly films to make a gory flick about the foul-mouthed mercenary. Co-written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin of Bob’s Burgers fame and the usual Deadpool screenwriters Wernick and Reese, the third film in the trilogy will look to continue the balance of hilarious laughs and frenetic action.

Quite how, if, or when, Deadpool will work its way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re not sure, as the iconic character will have to be toned down to fit into the PG-13 world of the superhero world.

Reynolds revealed the news of the new director to fans on Twitter, exclaiming, “The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby”.

