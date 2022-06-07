Writers claim 'Deadpool 3' won’t be "Disneyfied"









The Deadpool franchise garnered a reputation within the superhero industry for championing “adult humour” which helped it stand out among other contemporary flicks. Since Disney has ownership of the franchise now, many have feared that the company will try to censor the film’s brand of humour but the writers have assured fans not to worry.

“Don’t worry about that,” Rhett Reese said in an interview with Den Of Geek, with the writers claiming that the core identity of the franchise will not be altered. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.'”

Adding, “But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

Reese also spoke about the new contextualisation of Deadpool within the Marvel frameworks by pointing out that fans can expect new things due to the union, including a brand new set of characters and villains. According to writer Michael Waldron, they had also considered a Deadpool cameo for the new Doctor Strange film but it never came to fruition.

Talking about the new move, Reese commented: “It’s a thrill. It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it’s never a marriage we necessarily saw coming – Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we’re absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we’re trying to.”

