Ryan Reynolds talks about dealing with anxiety









Ryan Reynolds is probably among the biggest names in Hollywood, known for his performances in wildly popular projects such as Deadpool and Green Lantern among others. He reinforced that status last year by taking on the role of a minor character in a video game in Free Guy which brought him a lot of acclaim from mainstream audiences as well as the gaming community.

After starring in another 2021 project titled Spirited, Reynolds had actually surprised fans by announcing on social media that he was going to take a break from the acting world. While 2021 saw Reynolds star in a number of widely publicised projects including the painfully mediocre Netflix action adventure flick Red Notice, the actor has decided to take a step back for the foreseeable future.

In a recent interview, Reynolds opened up about the role that his struggle with anxiety has played in forcing him to take a break. “I’ve had anxiety my whole life really,” the actor said, while describing his thought processes. “And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens.”

This isn’t necessarily a shocking revelation, as Reynolds has spoken about this issue on multiple occasions before this. He cited the example of talk show appearances, claiming that he would experience crippling anxiety before going on popular productions such as David Letterman’s show and was always fearful that he would vomit while under the spotlight.

Reynolds claimed that dealing with anxiety was one of the worst experiences imaginable given his profession but he also used it to drive him forward. ”I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it’s the anti-complacency pill, but it’s also something that you need to manage,” Reynolds had once said.

Watch the trailer for Free Guy below.