Dead Kennedys respond to D.H Peligro’s cause of death









After it was announced that Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H Peligro died of "combined effects of fentanyl and heroin," the band have responded with a statement issued to social media.

The autopsy also revealed that the musician, who joined the band in 1981, had non-small cell lung cancer. The punk band posted a photo of Peligro alongside the caption, “In response to the recent LA Times and TMZ articles. DH Peligro had his battles. What these articles leave out is that he was battling cancer and the chemo and radiation treatments did not get it all, his health was failing.”

They continued: “When the police on the scene called East Bay Ray [Raymond John Pepperell; guitarist], they told him it looked liked he died from a fall in the bathroom, and said that’s usually caused by a stroke or an accidental trip. Ray told the officer about DH’s cancer and his failing health. Now we know more was involved.”

“Peace brother, you will always be in our hearts. Rest in Power.”

Peligro died on October 28th, 2022, aged 63. Alongside his time in the Dead Kennedys, Peligro was also a temporary member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a solo musician.

Following his death, RHCP’s bassist Flea posted on Instagram, “The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind.”

