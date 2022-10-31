Flea pays tribute to D.H. Peligro, the late drummer of The Dead Kennedys









Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has paid his respects to the late Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro. Peligro passed away last Friday (October 28th) after an accidental fall at his home in Los Angeles.

A Dead Kennedys representative announced the sad news on Instagram and wrote: “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”

Peligro had first started hitting the pans for The Dead Kennedys back in 1981, although the band broke up in 1986. Before reuniting with the iconic punk outfit in 2001, Peligro had a short stint playing in the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988, replacing Jack Irons. However, owing to Peligro’s drug and alcohol problems, Anthony Kiedis and Flea decided to replace him with Chad Smith.

Flea took to social media to write about Peligro. He said: “My dear friend, my brother, I miss you so much. I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life, I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ’81, you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind.”

“We had so much fun, so much joy, having each other’s backs,” Flea added. “I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of RHCP history. D.H.P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honour you. Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you.”