David Lynch on Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’: “I will never watch it”









David Lynch has come out to state that he “will never watch” Denis Villeneuve’s recent adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel Dune.

Villeneuve’s film became a major critical and commercial success when it was released in 2021, earning six Academy Awards, including ‘Best Sound’, ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Achievement in Cinematography’. Alongside these wins, the film, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa, was also nominated for ‘Best Picture’.

Speaking in an interview with Cahiers du Cinéma, Lynch spoke out against the movie, stating: “I will never watch it, and I don’t even want you to tell me about it, ever”.

Lynch released his own adaptation of Dune back in 1984, but the movie was a significant critical and commercial flop. Starring a number of iconic names, including Sting, Patrick Stewart and Kyle MacLachlan, Lynch often describes his regret about how the project turned out.

Speaking about the movie in a previous Q&A, Lynch exclaims: “I don’t even like talking about Dune really, but I’ve said before I knew when I was signing the contract that I was signing away final cut and from that moment I felt like, looking back, I started selling out”.

See more Petit mood David Lynch dans les derniers cahiers d'avril. La carte à sortir à tous ces gens qui vous disent que vous "devez" voir tel ou tel film pic.twitter.com/C8CZl8jsSK — Benjamin Cataliotti (@Cataliotti) April 3, 2023