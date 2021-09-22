Why David Lynch "doesn't even like talking about 'Dune'"







The filmography of David Lynch is one of the most revered in all of cinema, known for pioneering experimental American independent cinema with Eraserhead and changing the narrative form with films like Mulholland Drive. Though, probably the most flawed addition to his otherwise illustrious history of cinema is 1984’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece Dune.

With another adaptation by Denis Villeneuve on the way, Dune has entered the mainstream consciousness again, and audiences are eager to see whether the new project will live up to the beauty of the source material. Questioned about the film at a Q&A shot by Donald Revolinski and Chamolie Thomson, the director was asked: “When you talk about Dune, you say that you view it as a failure because you didn’t have final cut, my question is, if you had had final cut how would the movie be different?”.

In response to the audience question, David Lynch responded, “I don’t even like talking about Dune really, but I’ve said before I knew when I was signing the contract that I was signing away final cut and from that moment I felt like, looking back, I started selling out”.

Continuing, the iconic director notes, “I knew Dino [De Laurentiis], I knew what he was like, what he would go for and what he wouldn’t, so I’d have to go way back before that. I don’t know what it would’ve been but it wouldn’t have been what it is”.

Having previously stated his regret at taking on the Dune adaptation, the director has also said, “I probably shouldn’t have done that picture, but I saw tons and tons of possibilities for things I loved, and this was the structure to do them in”.

However, despite Lynch denouncing his own Dune film, he was drawn into a conversation about Denis Villeneuve’s brand new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, stating to The Hollywood Reporter that he has “zero interest in Dune“.

With the new Denis Villeneuve adaptation starring the cultural icon Timothée Chalamet, it was the release of Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name that would truly introduce the actor on the world stage. Boosting his popularity in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women, as well as Wes Anderson’s upcoming French Dispatch, Chalamet now finds himself at the very forefront of the industry. A flourishing young actor and an undeniable pop culture heartthrob.

Joined by a compelling lead cast capable of cosmic heights that includes Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, Villeneuve’s latest adaptation looks to be the greatest ever put to film.

