David Harbour admits that it is “definitely time” for ‘Stranger Things’ to end









According to long-standing cast member David Harbour, it’s “definitely time” for Stranger Things to come to an end. With the fifth season of the beloved sci-fi expected to start filming this year, it seems everyone’s ready to leave “the nest”.

The actor – who plays Jim Hopper – was asked about the show’s final season during an interview with DiscussingFilm: “What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end,” he said. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet.”

Harbour has been a vital member of the Stranger Things cast since its very first season. Understandably, he’s feeling a little whistful. “You know, there’s a sadness there,” he continued. “But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let [creators] the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to start this year. Hinting at when the show’s next season might be released, Wolfhard added that he’ll be 22 by the time series five lands. Born in December 2002, this would suggest that Netflix is looking to drop the show in 2025: “I’ll be able to drink with Gaten [Mazarro], Caleb [McLaughlin] and Noah [Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5…[You] couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind”.

Discussing his friendships with fellow cast members, Wolfhard told GQ: “I hope we all stay friends too. I don’t think there’s any way for us not to stay friends because we’re kind of bonded forever, I would say”. You can watch that full interview below.