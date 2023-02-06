Finn Wolfhard suggests ‘Stranger Things 5’ could release in 2025









The Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has indicated that the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series could be hitting the streaming service in 2025.

Playing the fan-favourite character Mike Wheeler in the series, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and David Harbour, Wolfhard sat down with GQ to answer some fan questions about the beloved show. Asked about his long-lasting friendship with the young ensemble cast, the actor commented: “I hope we all stay friends too. I don’t think there’s any way for us not to stay friends because we’re kind of bonded forever, I would say”.

Hinting at when the next season of the show might be released, Wolfhard added that he’ll be 22 by the time series five lands. Born in December 2002, this would suggest that Netflix is looking to drop the show in 2025: “I’ll be able to drink with Gaten [Mazarro], Caleb [McLaughlin] and Noah [Schnapp] and the whole cast at the premiere of Stranger Things 5…[You] couldn’t have said the same thing at the season one premiere, which blows my mind”.

Whilst season five of Stranger Things has been confirmed to be the last of the show, Wolfhard jokes that Netflix will be wheeling him and the rest of his castmates out for spin-offs in the future. “I mean, Netflix is gonna want us to come back in ten years anyways and do Stranger Things: The Adult Years or whatever,” he exclaims: “They wanna milk it, people want to see it, and I wanna milk it as well”.

Season four of Stranger Things became the streaming platform’s most-watched English-language TV show when it was released in 2022. Setting the record for the most hours viewed in a show’s first 28 days of release, the fourth season of the sci-fi show reached the achievement in just 17 days. By amassing 781.04 million hours viewed, Stranger Things stole the record from Bridgerton, which saw great success upon its release in 2021.

Take a look at the whole interview between Finn Wolfhard and GQ below.