The new ‘Stranger Things’ season breaks Netflix viewership record









Netflix’s first major hit, Stranger Things, is back for a fourth series, proving that it remains a hot property by becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched English-language TV show.

Setting the record for the most hours viewed in a show’s first 28 days of release, the fourth season of the sci-fi show reached the achievement in just 17 days. By amassing 781.04 million hours viewed, Stranger Things stole the record from Bridgerton which saw great success upon its release in 2021.

Breaking the series up into two distinct parts, Netflix has released the first seven episodes of the fourth season, with the final two episodes arriving on the streaming platform on July 1st. Included in these final two episodes is a two-and-a-half-hour season finale that is sure to seal off the penultimate series of the show in style.

Meanwhile, show creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have recently confirmed that a spin-off show is already in the pipeline, to be released after the fifth and final series of the show. In conversation with SFX, the creators explained that they were not sure what shape the show would take but stated that the idea has “a lot more gas left in the tank”.

“We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’” Matt explained, adding some exciting fuel to the ever-churning rumour mill.

Continuing, he added, “I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not”.