David Fincher explains the use of The Smiths in upcoming movie, ‘The Killer’









The Killer, David Fincher’s upcoming movie starring Michael Fassbender, features a soundtrack full of songs by The Smiths.

Set for limited theatrical release in October before hitting Netflix the following month, The Killer follows Fassbender’s contract killer. According to the streaming service, “After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

On Sunday, September 3rd, Fincher appeared at a Venice Film Festival press conference where he discussed the movie’s soundtrack. He revealed that when Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score isn’t playing, you’ll be hearing lots of The Smiths, with songs such as ‘How Soon Is Now’ and ‘I Know It’s Over’ appearing in the movie.

Fincher said: “Trent and Atticus are our first call, and if they choose to return the call, I deem myself lucky. The Smiths were a post-production addition because I knew I wanted to use ‘How Soon is Now?’ and I love the idea of that song specifically as a tool for assuaging his anxiety. I liked it as a meditation tape, I thought it was amusing and funny.”

He continued: “I don’t think that there’s a library of music by recording artists that have as much sardonic nature and wit simultaneously [as The Smiths], and we don’t get an awful lot of access to who this guy is. I thought through his mixtape it would be amusing, that that would be our window into him.”

The director also revealed: “The schism between his mantra, the words that he lives by, and his behaviour that is forced to adjust, was ultimately where the movie exists, where the character exists.”

“As his voiceover is assured, and as his voiceover is telling us exactly what it is he thinks he’s going to do, the moment that disappears, the style of the cinematography changes, the style of the music changes. We tried to use the frantic nature, maybe handheld, the way that we staged the action, to really show unravelling.”

Watch the trailer below.