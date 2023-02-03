Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score new David Fincher movie ‘The Killer’









Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the members of Nine Inch Nails and frequent film score composing duo, will come together once again to write the score for David Fincher’s upcoming film The Killer.

Fincher’s new film will premiere on Netflix on November 10th and will feature Reznor and Ross’ fifth collaboration with the iconic director. Since 2010, the Nine Inch Nails duo have offered their talents to Fincher’s films, The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and Mank. For the latter, the pair earned an Academy Award nomination in 2020 for ‘Best Original Score’.

Announcing their new Fincher collaboration on the Nine Inch Nails website, the duo said: “Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been collaborating with David Fincher as film composers for over a decade. [They] have also done the score for Fincher’s next project The Killer.” They also noted that a deluxe vinyl edition of the Mank score is now available to purchase.

The Killer will be the second feature film by Fincher to be released on Netflix, following Mank as part of the four-year deal he signed with the streaming service in 2020. The film is based on a French comic book series of the same name by Alexis Nolent. As of now, The Killer is set to star Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte.

As well as scoring a number of David Fincher films, Ross and Reznor have also provided their work for the likes of Pixar’s Soul, Jonah Hill’s Mid90s and last year’s Luca Guadagnino horror Bones & All. The pair have already recently been credited as co-producers on Halsey’s album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power and are set to take on a similar role for Fever Ray’s upcoming album Radical Romantics, set for release next month.