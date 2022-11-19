Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross reveal their soundtrack for 'Bones and All'









Award-winning film composer duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have unveiled their soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which is now available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Billed as a cannibalistic love story, Bones and All stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as two marginalised young people embarking on a 3,000-mile journey across America. Despite their desire to leave their pasts behind, some things prove inescapable.

In a recent interview with The Independent, director Luca Guadagnino’ recalled urging Reznor and Ross to “find the sound of the American landscape”. With this latest effort taking the form of a road-trip movie, it was essential that the score evoked America’s dizzying expanse.

Of course, Bones and All isn’t your typical road-trip movie, not with Guadagnino bringing his experience as a horror director to the table. However, according to Reznor, “There was never a focus on the horror element. It’s in there and it serves a purpose,” he told Variety.

Ross added: “We’d have long conversations with Luca about this element of inviting interpretation. But the real heart is the romance. Luca had mentioned the idea of an acoustic guitar. So, we worked around establishing what this longing would be.”

Reznor and Ross’s latest soundtrack is expected to receive numerous nods come award season, meaning that the duo will probably be competing with themselves, having scored Sam Mendes’ Oscar-tipped Empire of Light. You can see the full Bones and All soundtrack below.

Bones and All (Original Score) Tracklist:

‘I’m with You (A Way Out)’ ‘Lost Girls’ ‘Good and Destroyed’ ‘Vinegar’ ‘I’m with You (You Seem Nice)’ ‘It’s Your Turn’ ‘You Don’t Have to Be Alone’ ‘Forgotten Pictures’ ‘In Dreams’ ‘I’m with You’ ‘By the Light of the Campfire’ ‘Night in the Cornfield’ ‘We Should Fee something’ ‘It’s Just Darkness’ ‘You’ll See What I Mean’ ‘I’m with You (Always)’ ‘Destroyed’ ‘Violence Remains’ ‘The Great Wide Open’ ‘Normal Life’ ‘Other Paths Not Explored’ ‘Unfinished Business’ ‘(You Made It Feel Like) Home’ ‘The Great Wide Open (Reprise)’