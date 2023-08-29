Watch the new trailer for David Fincher’s crime thriller ‘The Killer’









Netflix has released the very first trailer for the new David Fincher crime thriller The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender.

Having been shrouded in secrecy for many months, the new teaser trailer gives us our first insight into the highly anticipated movie that tells the story of an assassin who finds himself in hot water. Whilst Fassbender very much leads the cast, he is joined by the likes of Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Charles Parnell and Arliss Howard who each take up supporting roles.

The logline for the new movie reads: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal”.

Once again collaborating with the streaming service after working together on the TV series House of Cards and Mindhunter, as well as the 2020 ‘Best Picture’ nominee Mank, Fincher’s latest takes him back to his roots where he made a name for himself with such dark crime flicks as 1995’s Seven, 1997’s The Game and 2007’s Zodiac.

Based on the French comic book of the same name, penned by Alexis Nolent, the writer, who is otherwise known as Matz, took the time out to speak to Newsarama about the story.

Speaking about the comic, he states: “A hit man is a figure that allows dealing with such matters in a nonapologetic, nonjudgmental way…And therefore allows us to tell a story that relies on his state of mind as well as his actions”.

Take a look at the short new teaser trailer for the movie below.