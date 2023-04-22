David Crosby’s favourite song by Crosby, Stills and Nash









During the recording process of Crosby, Stills, and Nash album Daylight Again, David Crosby was a lost soul after succumbing to the temptations of illicit substances. He’d become a shadow of his former self and developed agoraphobia, but during this challenging time, Crosby wrote one song which he considered to be his favourite by the supergroup.

Daylight Again was the collective’s third album as a trio and was released in 1982. Initially, Crosby wasn’t supposed to be part of the project, but Atlantic Records pressured Stephen Stills and Graham Nash to bring him on board. They hesitated to bow down to their label’s demands for a period of time. However, an agreement was eventually reached and they released the LP under the banner of Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

Crosby only contributed ‘Delta’ and ‘Might As Well Have a Good Time’ to the album. Neither of his tracks were selected as singles, but the late singer-songwriter later revealed ‘Delta’ was his favourite song that the band ever produced.

On the aforementioned track, Crosby painfully sings of his addiction troubles: “Waking, stream of consciousness, On a sleeping street of dreams, Thoughts like scattered leaves, Slowed in midfall into the streams, Of fast running rivers of choice and chance, And time stops here, on the delta, While they dance.”

Decades later, Crosby explained the genesis of the song to American Songwriter and named it his favourite creation by the trio. He also revealed Jackson Browne gave him the confidence to complete ‘Delta’ and believe in the track’s strength. Crosby said: “It’s possible that this is the last song I wrote. I was in a pretty terrible state at the time, which you can tell from the song; it sounds lost. Jackson Browne came by the house where I was. I didn’t have a piano so I just sang him what I had and he said, ‘Jesus, that’s a really good one David, you need to finish that.’ I was in the middle of a downhill slide involving freebase cocaine.”

He added: “I didn’t especially want to go outside because I didn’t want to bother with anything except taking more drugs, but Jackson really insisted and brought me to Warren Zevon’s house where there was a piano. He sat me down at that piano and pulled this song out of me. Whenever I wanted to get up to go to the bathroom and take some more dope, he would say ‘No, no, finish the song,’ and he kept me there until I did it. Now when we sing it, I thank Jackson for helping me get it out.”

Listen to ‘Delta’ below.