Graham Nash says he was “making peace” with David Crosby, “then he was gone”









As Graham Nash prepares for his forthcoming UK tour, the former Hollies and Crosby Stills, Nash and Young musician has reflected on his relationship with the late David Crosby.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that he had sought to reconcile with his old friend and collaborator before his death on January 18th, 2023. “Trying to deal with David wasn’t easy,” Nash told i News in a new interview. “I tried not doing any drugs. That didn’t work. I tried doing as many drugs as he did. That didn’t work either.”

Over the years, Crosby and Nash reunited on several occasions, invariably alongside other longtime collaborators, including Stephen Stills and Neil Young. However, these occasions were often marred by bitterness between the two egos.

Despite the pair’s differences, Nash continued to describe Crosby as “one of my best friends” and maintained that his death was “insanely sad for me. And quite honestly, I’ll miss David for the rest of my life.”’

Later in the conversation, Nash explained that his mourning had been compounded by the bitter-sweet fact that the pair had just begun to bury the hatchet.

“At the end there, we were getting together. We were emailing each other and voicemailing each other.” After introductory apologies, the pair set up a FaceTime call “where we could see each other’s faces”, but Crosby sadly never appeared. “I waited and waited, and he never called. And then he was gone.”

Asked what he had said to Crosby, Nash replied: “That we made a lot of beautiful music. We had a lot of great times. Why don’t we get back to that?”

“I don’t regret anything, actually,” he continued pensively. “David and I, our animosity towards each other was very genuine. There are reasons that I’ll never tell. But he is – sorry, he was – one of the great musicians in the world. Completely unique. I have to admit that.”

Watch David Crosby and Graham Nash perform together in 1970 below.