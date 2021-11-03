David Chase finally explains the ending of 'The Sopranos'









It’s been almost 15 years since The Sopranos last aired but the Emmy Award-winning creator of the series, David Chase, has finally confirmed details of the series’ ending, revealing that (Spoilers!) James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano does indeed die.

As one of television’s finest ever products, the series saw an impressive ensemble cast that included, Gandolfini alongside Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Lorraine Bracco, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics, The Sopranos brought in 21 Primetime Emmys and five Golden Globe nominations across its eight-year run.

The success of the series led to the recent revival of the story in The Many Saints of Newark, starring James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, as a younger version of the iconic lead character. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast about the release of the new film, Chase discussed the ending to the series and clarified some long-unanswered questions.

Speaking in the podcast, he noted: “I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car. At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed”.

Clarifying his enlightening explanation, he notes, “But I think I had this notion — I was driving on Ocean Park Boulevard near the airport and I saw a little restaurant. It was kind of like a shack that served breakfast. And for some reason I thought, ‘Tony should get it in a place like that.’ Why? I don’t know. That was, like, two years before”.

Despite coming to a close long ago, the ending of the series remained a much-discussed topic of conversation long after the show, though it appears as though David Chase’s recent comments have now put such hypothesizing to bed.