'The Many Saints Of Newark' may start 'Sopranos' film series







It’s hard to believe that we’ll be receiving brand new Sopranos content within a mere matter of weeks with the prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark set for release on October 22nd. The creator of the iconic series, David Chase, as well as longtime writer, Terence Winter, have now suggested that the film may be one of many.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline, Chase commented that they would be happy to do a sequel to The Many Saints Of Newark provided he could co-write the script with Terence Winter: “The idea of doing another one, and doing it with David, I’d be in in a heartbeat,” he said.

In a separate interview with the same publication, Chase also explained that the potential new film would take place “after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts”. Discussing the possibilities of a new story, Chase explained: “There’s a lot of stories that exist already because of the mythology, and working with Terry would be great…He and I in that world again, I think we’d have a good time. I wouldn’t do it on my own, and I would not do it with anybody else”.

Discussing his thoughts on The Many Saints Of Newark that he did not have a hand in creating, Winter shared that he “absolutely loved the movie” with his role in the writing room being replaced by Boardwalk Empire’s Lawrence Konner in the film. “I was really on the fence about whether David should even do it. You know, let’s leave it alone. But the more he told me about his ideas, obviously it couldn’t be in better hands than David and Alan Taylor,” the writer stated.

Continuing, Terence Winter elaborated on his love for the new film, commenting, “I knew it would be good, I just didn’t know how much I was going to love it. To me, it felt like the show tonally, like it was the show, but not the show. It just felt light, tonally, like what we did”.

The Many Saints Of Newark is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 22.

Comments