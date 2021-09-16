'Sopranos' creator David Chase is "extremely angry" with HBO Max







Fans of the iconic television masterpiece The Sopranos can hardly contain themselves since the release date for the highly anticipated prequel film The Many Saints of Newark is just around the corner. The show’s creator David Chase has put together a fantastic project, starring the likes of Ray Liotta and Jon Bernthal in this promising production.

The film will feature James Gandolfini’s son Michael as a young Tony Soprano, following the events that took place in New Jersey during the race riots of 1967. The Many Saints of Newark will provide some valuable insights into the evolution of the iconic character of Tony Soprano, showing the audience how he became the problematic man that we are all familiar with.

Although all the plans for the release are now finalised, David Chase is not happy with the streaming deal signed with HBO Max. “I don’t think, frankly that I would’ve taken the job if I knew it was going to be a day-and-date release. I think it’s awful,” Chase told Deadline, claiming that he was really pissed off when he discovered that the film will be available for streaming on HBO Max. “I still am [extremely angry].”

Chase also commented on the lack of understanding on the part of the executives, accusing them of only looking at the extremely profitable potential of streaming services: “If I was…one of those guys, if one of those executives was sitting here and I was to start pissing and moaning about it, they’d say, you know, there’s 17 other movies that have the same problem.”

Adding, “What could we do? Covid!’ Well, I know, but those 16 other movies didn’t start out as a television show. They don’t have to shed that television image before you get people to the theatre. But we do. And that’s where we’re at. People should go see it in a theatre. It was designed to be a movie. It was…it’s beautiful as a movie. I never thought that it would be back on HBO. Never.”

The Many Saints of Newark will be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival this month where it will have its world premiere before being released in American theatres as well as a simultaneous release on HBO Max starting from October 1. Watch the trailer for The Many Saints of Newark below.

