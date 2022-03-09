David Byrne and Mitski join forces on ‘This Is A Life’









The dream collaboration you never saw coming has landed. David Byrne has teamed up with Mitski for a new join single titled ‘This Is A Life, which features on the soundtrack to the new A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The new sci-fi flick, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, has been scored by American experimental outfit Son Lux. Everything Everywhere All At Once is set for release on March 25th in the US. A UK release date is still to be announced. The accompanying soundtrack, however, will be available on April 8th.

This new Kwan-Scheinert venture also features musical contributions by the likes of Andre 3000, Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, Nina Moffitt, Chris Pattishall, Rob Moose, yMusic, Surrija, and actor Stephanie Hsu.

Opening up about their work on Everything Everywhere All At Once in a recent statement, Son Lux said: “Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project.”

They continued: “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humour into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Make sure you check out the full tracklisting for the Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack below.

Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack:

‘This Is A Life’ (Extended) [ft. Mitski and David Byrne] ‘Wang Family Portrait’ ‘Very Busy’ ‘Vvvery Busy’ ‘What Are You Thinking About?’ ‘What A Fast Elevator!’ ‘Switch Shoes To The Wrong Feet’ ‘Nothing Could Possibly Matter More’ ‘A Choice’ ‘Chapstick’ ‘The Fanny Pack’ ‘Jobu Tupaki’ ‘The Alphaverse’ ‘The Mission’ [ft. Nina Moffitt] ‘Deirdre Fight’ ‘Waymond Cries’ ‘I Love You Kung Fu’ ‘My Life Without You’ [ft. André Benjamin] ‘The Story Of Jobu’ [ft. Nina Moffitt] ‘Rendezvous At The Premiere’ ‘It’s You… Juju Toobootie’ [ft. Chris Pattishall and Nina Moffitt] ‘Everything Bagel’ ‘You’re Living Your Worst You’ ‘The Boxcutter’ [ft. André Benjamin] ‘Send Every Available Jumper’ ‘Opera Fight’ [ft. Surrija and yMusic] ‘Dog Fight’ [ft. André Benjamin] ‘Drummer Fight’ ‘Plug Fight’ ‘Pinky Fight’ [ft. André Benjamin] ‘I Have Been Watching’ [ft. Rob Moose and Nina Moffitt] ‘Somewhere Out There In All That Noise’ ‘Jobu Sees All’ ‘The Temple’ ‘Evelyn Everywhere’ ‘Evelyn All At Once’ ‘This Is How I Fight’ ‘In Another Life’ ‘It All Just Goes Away’ ‘Clair de Lune’ (Pied au Piano) [ft. Chris Pattishall] ‘Come Recover’ (Empathy Fight) ‘Your Day Will Come’ (Empathy Fight) ‘Let Me Go’ ‘Specks of Time’ ‘This Is A Life’ [ft. Mitski and David Byrne] ‘Fence’ [ft. Moses Sumney] ‘Now We’re Cookin’’ [ft. Randy Newman] ‘Sucked Into A Bagel’ [ft. Stephanie Hsu] ‘I Love You’