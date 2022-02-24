Mitski, David Byrne and more to feature on 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' soundtrack









A24 is no stranger to impressively artful scores and soundtracks curated to perfection. From the classic hip-hop west coast vibes of Mid90s to the suspenseful fervour of Uncut Gems, we’ve come to expect quite a lot from every corner of their films, and Everything Everywhere All At Once promises to fall in line with their canon.

Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once is set to release at the end of March featuring talents from the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

However, these big names aren’t the only ones jumping onto the project, as the film will be accompanied by a 49-song soundtrack, which will include Son Lux’s original score in addition to new songs from Mitski, David Byrne, Moses Sumney, and even more.

Son Lux is no stranger to composing film scores, having offered music for 2015’s Paper Towns and 2016’s Mean Dreams. About the score of Everything Everywhere, Son Lux said, “Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project.”

Adding: “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humour into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

André 3000 will also play the flute on multiple tracks for the score, including ‘My Life Without You’, ‘The Boxcutter’, ‘Dog Fight’ and ‘Pinky Fight’. Although there is definitely more to come in the way of this soundtrack, it’s definitely shaping up to be a dream team already.

This thrilling flick seems to have all the makings of a classic A24 stunner, and with unique additions like André 3000’s flute and a song fresh off the tails of Mitski’s comeback, the soundtrack has some exciting things to look forward to.

Check out the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which comes out on March 25h.