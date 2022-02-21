Dave Grohl says John Carpenter wrote score for Foo Fighters horror film









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed in a recent interview that the legendary director John Carpenter, known for films like Halloween (1978), The Thing (1982), Escape From New York (1981) and The Live (1988), will cameo in the group’s upcoming horror movie Studio 666. It has also been revealed that Carpenter has written the score for the film.

Grohl said that he hooked the iconic composer after a conversation he had with Daniel Davies (The son of The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies), who is Carpenter’s godson and was raised by him.

“Oh, my God, this is fucking amazing. I almost forgot. This is crazy. So our lighting guy, Dan [Hadley], went out on tour with John Carpenter, and Daniel Davies, the son of the Kinks’ Dave Davies, is also in John’s band. But John raised him. So Dan [Hadley] said, ‘Oh, my God, you know what?’”

“‘You should email John Carpenter and see if he’ll do a cameo.’ I’m like, ‘There’s no fucking way John Carpenter is going to do a cameo in this film.’ So I email, ‘Hi, my name’s Dave. I’m in a band called Foo Fighters, and we’re making a horror film. We’d love for you to make a cameo.’”

“John Carpenter emails back and says, ‘Hi Dave, you took my son [Daniel] ’s band on tour with you 15 years ago and treated them really well. So not only will I be in your movie, I’ll also write the theme song’.”

Grohl also revealed that everything they said in interviews last year about the house they recorded their recent album Medicine At Midnight (2021) being haunted was a lie. According to him, the idea was to release those ghost stories to the press and then suddenly release the movie out of nowhere.

Grohl continued, explaining that he rarely watches television and so doesn’t know many of the big names brought in for the new movie. “There was an [actor] named Jimmi (Simpson) who was actually brought on in case we had any questions or in case we needed someone to tell us how to be the Foo Fighters. I don’t watch movies or TV. Like (Studio 666 cast member) Leslie Grossman. I’ve never seen American Horror Story. I have no fucking clue. I just think that they’re someone’s friend.”

Directed by BJ McDonnell, the all-star cast also includes Lionel Richie, Kerry King (Slayer), Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

Back in January, it was confirmed that Studio 666 would be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on February 25th via Sony Pictures UK.

Watch the group discuss Studio 666 in a recent interview below.