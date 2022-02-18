Dave Grohl has recorded a heavy metal album for ‘Studio 666’









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed that he has been working on a heavy metal album to release alongside the group’s upcoming horror-comedy film Studio 666. The record, which is currently unnamed, will arrive under the fictional band name Dream Widow.

The BJ McDonnell directed “horror-comedy” movie will follow frontman Dave Grohl and the band as they attempt to record their new album in a haunted mansion in Encino, California, one “steeped in grisly rock and roll history”.

On arrival, former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

Back in January, it was confirmed that Studio 666 will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on February 25th via Sony Pictures UK. Describing the forthcoming horror flick, Grohl said: “Yep…we actually went and made a big, loud, bloody horror movie. Because…why the hell not?”.

Grohl explained part of the plot: “There’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose,” Grohl explained recently on The Howard Stern Show.

Adding: “And we come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house.”

A thrash-metal song called ‘March of the Insane’ credited to Dream Widow was recently released along with a video featuring a blood-spattered tape recorder. According to Grohl, it’s the “lost” record Dream Widow intended to make before their singer murdered the rest of the band.

Watch the video for ‘March of the Insane’ below.