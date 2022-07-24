Dave Grohl reveals his greatest fear









Dave Grohl is one of rock’s true greats. One of the last musical figures to be viewed in a God-like manner before the advent of the internet brought the world’s most prominent musicians down to earth through interconnectedness, Grohl has lived a life of such mythical proportions that there can be no doubting why he is regarded as so, even if the concept of the rockstar is out of there.

Grohl started his musical odyssey as the teenage prodigy drummer of D.C. hardcore legends Scream before joining grunge masters Nirvana, where he provided them with the Asgardian power and rhythmic versatility they needed to take over the world with the overnight coup that was ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

After the tragic demise of Nirvana, following the suicide of frontman Kurt Cobain, Grohl had a period in the personal and artistic wilderness but bounced back with the first Foo Fighters album in tow. Digging deep within, he moonlighted as one of the finest songwriters of his generation whilst also performing with a range of acts that include Tom Petty, Queens of the Stone Age, and Paul McCartney.

Alongside being an incredible musician, over the years, Grohl has consistently proven himself to be one of the most candid A-listers out there, as his 2021 memoir, The Storyteller, reinforced. Of course, many bestow upon him a genius status, but the next disclosure will dispel this mythos and show that Grohl is just a mere mortal, holding a greatest fear that is very common.

Speaking to BBC Radio’s Jo Whiley in 2021, Grohl revealed that his biggest fear is being stuck in an elevator, and he once had a brush where his fear threatened to come to fruition. The Foo Fighters frontman explained: “I’m not a claustrophobic type, but for whatever reason, there’s something about being stuck in an elevator. Once in New Zealand, I did get stuck in an elevator”.

Adding: “We were staying in this hotel, I was on like the 40th floor. I packed all my bags and I was rolling them into the elevator, the record company had given me this bottle of wine that had a Foo Fighters label on it or something like that. I got out of the elevator, I hit ‘down,’ the elevator went down about three floors and just stopped.”

The Foo Fighter continued: “And I’m like, ‘Geez, open up!’ I kept hitting ‘lobby, lobby, lobby,’ and nothing’s happening. Then I’m hitting ‘door open, door open, door open’ – nothing’s happening. I’m flipping out, so I hit the little telephone button and they’re like front desk. I said, ‘Hey, I’m stuck in your elevator on like the 38th floor.'”

Luckily, Grohl wasn’t to be trapped for long, and he’d be alleviated of his worry quickly, although he left the elevator feeling slightly worse for wear: “And they’re like, ‘We’re so sorry, we’ll have someone up there right away,’ and I immediately started to panic. I looked at this bottle of wine, it had a screw top on it, and I ripped this bottle – it was 11 o’clock in the morning – I ripped this bottle of wine open and just downed half the bottle. And as I’m guzzling the wine, the elevator starts moving.”

