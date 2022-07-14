The Foo Fighters song Bob Dylan said was “great”









Dave Grohl, the former drummer of Nirvana and the frontman of Foo Fighters, has never shied from identifying some of his key musical influences. While he was an obvious fan of heavy rock groups like Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, Grohl was a keen follower of the whole pop spectrum and has previously proclaimed his love for the likes of The Beatles, Prince and Bob Dylan.

Since making it big in the rock world, Grohl has had the fortune of meeting most of his surviving heroes and was once even invited to support Bob Dylan with the Foos. When they received the call-up to open for Dylan on his 2008 tour, they were patently delighted to have the honour, but Grohl remembers being “terrified” of the occasion and meeting one of the best songwriters of all time.

Discussing the experience with Uncut, Grohl said: “All I could see was his silhouette, he had a black hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head, a black leather jacket, black jeans and black boots on. He was leaning against the wall with his arms crossed. I walked up to him and said, ‘Hey Bob, how’re you doing?’ He’s like, ‘Hey man, how’s it going?’”

“We talked for a little bit and he thanked us for being on the tour and then he said, ‘Man, what’s that song you guys got? The only thing I’ll ever ask of you is to promise not to stop when I say when.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s ‘Everlong’. He said, ‘That’s a great song man, I should do that song.’”

“I was like, ‘You know, I think you’ve got enough good songs to hold you over,’” hiding his pride in a returned compliment.

The surreal moment and a compliment from such a revered source left an understandable mark on the Foo Fighters frontman. “Honestly, it was one of the most incredible experiences of my entire life. It was fucking terrifying –but he couldn’t have been nicer,” Grohl added.

So, while Dylan generally looks back to the 1950s and ‘60s for his musical tastes, he has kept his finger on the pulse over the years. Producer Arthur Baker once recalled hearing Dylan singing an even less likely song during some downtime in the Empire Burlesque sessions in the mid’80s.

“I was mixing something one night and hearing something really weird beneath it. So I turned the volume down quickly and it was Bob singing ‘Like a Virgin’ on acoustic guitar,” Baker remembered.

“He was figuring out how to play Madonna. We’d already finished the record and he’d say to me, ‘I’d like to make a record like Prince or Madonna. Can we do that?’ He was a joker. He liked to fuck with me, y’know?”

