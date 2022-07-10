Watch Taylor Hawkins’ son honour his father with cover of ‘My Hero’









Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, honoured his late dad over the Independence Day weekend by drumming the Foo Fighters song ‘My Hero’ at a Laguna Beach block party.

On Monday, July 4th, the 16-year-old Shane Hawkins joined the band ‘The Alive’ during their performance from a roof in the local neighbourhood to play the classic Foo Fighters track. The video footage was posted on TikTok and captioned: “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad. The hawk would’ve been proud.”

The Alive also posted on Instagram to commemorate the moment, writing: “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down), @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in.”

The teen band, who are friends with Shane Hawkins, have previously opened up for Chevy Metal, Taylor Hawkins’ cover band, and for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza in Chile just one week before the drummer’s death.

Hawkins grew up in the Laguna Beach area. With many of his close friends and family in attendance, the occasion was made all the more sentimental.

Hawkins’ son, a keen drummer, had previously played with his father on stage, joining him and Dave Grohl on drums for a cover of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Miss You’ during a 2018 Chevy Metal show.

Back in March, we were met with the tragic news that Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50. Hawkins was found in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, just hours before the band were due on stage to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour. In the aftermath of the drummer’s tragic death, tributes poured in from all corners of the music business, from Paul McCartney to Courtney Love.

In September, Foo Fighters are putting on two tribute concerts in Los Angeles and London with guest performers including Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, Josh Homme and Miley Cyrus.

Watch footage from Shane Hawkins’ tribute to his father below.