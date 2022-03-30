Stevie Nicks’ heartbreaking poem in tribute to Taylor Hawkins: 'I Feel the Pain'









It’s no secret that artists often produce their most considered and creative work from the least favourable of emotions. Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has experienced her fair share of grief over her five-decade career, and her incredible knack for emotive songwriting often peaked during the more painful moments in her life.

When writing the music for the Fleetwood Mac masterpiece, Rumours, for example, she had been in the midst of a spiralling drug problem, and her relationship with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham was at breaking point. During this difficult time, Nicks found an outlet in her creativity which served as a lucrative therapy.

Last Friday (March 25th) we were met with the tragic news that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had passed away at the age of 50. Hawkins was found in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, just hours before the band were due on stage to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour.

The past few days have been awash with tributes pouring in from Hawkins’ friends and fans, from Liam Gallagher to Paul McCartney. But, one of the most memorable of the tributes was Stevie Nicks’ heartbreaking poem entitled ‘I Feel the Pain’, which she wrote for her late friend.

Nicks took to Instagram to post an image of her and Hawkins in a photo booth. “I just have to say,” Nicks captioned the photo, “Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio. Because of these pictures, my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips.”

Adding: “He always came to my shows. He and his best friend Dave even let me be a Foo Fighter for a little while. We recorded a kick ass version of Gold Dust Woman [live] and at the end of the song I yelled out ‘Best Gold Dust Woman ever’ ​​​And I meant it. Taylor was very handsome and he was very cute. Sometimes that combination is way better than ‘beautiful.’ I think it’s everything. He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad”.

At the end of Nicks’ caption was her emotive poem about missing Hawkins which reflects her grief beautifully: “I am sad now/ I am really sad/It’s like rolling thunder/ Yes, that’s what I said/It’s like a bad dream/ Comes like a wave/ Gives you a moment/ And then drags you away/ Our hearts are broken/ We will never be the same/ As I write these words/ I feel the pain/ But I will always remember/ That the laughter and the fame/ Brought us together/ To play the game/ And we played it, again and again and again/ And it was extraordinary.”

Nicks concluded the caption: “Don’t forget us, ‘T.’ We’ll be right here. Love you, Stevie.”

Watch Stevie Nicks perform Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Gold Dust Woman’ with the backing of her late friend Taylor Hawkins below.