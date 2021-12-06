Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin conclude Hanukkah Sessions with a brilliant KISS cover









Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s celebrated Hannukah Sessions have come to a close for this calendar year. Everyone’s favourite musical power couple concluded their annual proceedings with a stellar cover of a KISS song.

Since November 29th, Kurstin and Grohl have been covering songs by artists from Jewish backgrounds, with each one representing each day of the significant Hebrew festival. This year they chose KISS’ classic 1975 banger ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ as their final track. Complete with the full KISS make-up, the pair really made the track their own.

It’s a shame Grohl and Kurstin don’t make this more of a long-running thing, but the fact that it’s for Hannukah gives it a unique, almost exclusive feel, coming round only once a year. Other cover’s they’ve undertaken this year included Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’ and Van Halen’s iconic ‘Jump’.

In the video description, the Foo Fighters frontman explained: “What better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen… two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!”

Being the everyman we all know him to be, Grohl thanked audiences for their support of this year’s set of covers and promised their return for next year.

He concluded: “Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…)”

It’s been a busy year for Dave Grohl. Last month, Foo Fighters announced that they will be starring in a new horror-comedy called Studio 666, which hits cinemas next February. The full band will star in the film, including guitarist Pat Smear and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

Watch Grohl and Kurstin’s incredible cover of ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ below.