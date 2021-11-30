Foo Fighters cancel Minneapolis show due to lack of Covid protocols









Earlier today, the Foo Fighters announced a string of new North American tour dates set to take place in 2022. One of those shows was slated to take place at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 3rd.

That show will no longer take place, according to a statement on the band’s social media. The post explains that the venue would not comply with the band’s measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and so the band are now forced to find a new venue that will house the concert.

“Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue,” a statement read. “We apologise for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritise the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

The announcement also indicates that a show near Maryland and Washington D.C., the stomping grounds of both Grohl and this illustrious writer, were planned but have not been fully fleshed out yet. The post indicates that more information regarding that show is forthcoming.

The Foo Fighters are one of the biggest touring acts that have continued to perform throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The band has implemented strict protocols to keep touring without the increased spread of Covid, but according to a report by Minnesota’s StarTribune, the venue does not require negative Covid tests or proof of vaccination to enter the open-air space.

Huntington Bank Stadium is part of the University of Minnesota’s campus, and a university official responded to the StarTribune‘s initial inquiry with the following stamens: “The University declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective since implemented,” U of M public relations director Jake Ricker said via email, highlighting the school’s high vaccination rate (over 95% of its campus area population).

See the band’s official statement down below.

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021