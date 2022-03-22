Dave Grohl once found his mother drinking with Green Day









Dave Grohl is the definition of a living legend. The former drummer of grunge titans Nirvana, the man who gave Queens of the Stone Age their best rhythmic moments and the enigmatic frontman of stadium rock heroes, Foo Fighters, he’s lived a life that is begging to be made into a biopic.

Grohl has experienced both sides of the coin over his long career, and has reached heights that we regular folk can only dream of achieving. Indicative of his titanic status as a musician is the fact that he’s been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two occasions, a triumph that only the definitive icons of rock can claim, such as Paul McCartney.

Possessing a humble nature and everyman personality, Grohl is equally loved for his off-stage demeanour as he is the thunderous tracks he’s laid down. A brilliant storyteller with a new memoir to boot, the aptly named The Storyteller, Grohl now finds himself in the part of his life where he’s become something of music’s resident historian, regaling listeners with his wild and wonderful stories that he’s collected whilst out on the road. Taking cues from his mother, Virginia, who was an English teacher, Grohl has a way with words that is unmatched when it comes to rockstars.

Back in 2019, he revealed a hilarious story concerning his mother, who he’s always credited with having a positive impact on his development and love for music. He recalled a time when he found his elderly mother drinking backstage with West Coast punks Green Day. Speaking at an Adobe Max event, he entertained the crowd with the comical anecdote about his mother, who by all accounts is a bit of a character. He said: “My mother is such a badass. I have the cool mom, and like I said she was a public school teacher for 35 years. They are heroes, these public school teachers. They are amazing, they really are, it’s true. It’s a specific type of person, to be a really good teacher.”

He then mentioned that when Virginia retired she started travelling with him to shows, as she was working on her memoir and needed insight into the workings of one of the world’s biggest bands. Entitled From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, it’s a brilliant and lucid work that sheds a candid light on the life of Virginia and the close bond she has with her son.

Grohl didn’t tell us exactly what happened, but reflecting Virginia’s rock and roll nature, he said: “I would walk offstage, and go into my dressing room and my Mom was like drinking with Green Day.” A bizarre image, you can imagine that Virginia was the life of the party, entertaining Green Day with some rather embarrassing stories about Grohl when he wasn’t a rockstar.

A hilarious anecdote, we wonder what other hijinks Mrs. Grohl has got up to in her life. I would wager that like her son, she also has her fair share of stellar tales to tell.

Watch Dave and Virginia in discussion below.