Dave Grohl's favourite band right now









It is safe to say that Dave Grohl is a rock and roll legend. Without him, Nirvana would not have been the same force that they are so lauded as today. He gave the group the muscle that they’d always needed, instilling them with the energy necessary to rise up and become the spokespeople for Generation X.

It is without argument that the band’s decision to fire original drummer Chad Channing and replace him with Grohl was a critical choice and that it impacted everything that came thereafter. By entering the fold, Grohl added the iconic double-kick to ‘In Bloom’, forcing the song in a completely different direction, infusing it with that iconic groove we all love today.

The original exists in the ether of the web and it does not, as you can imagine, pack the same punch. Grohl’s drums drove every single aspect of Nirvana’s heavy-hitting sound, and titans such as ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ or ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ would not be the same without the Ohio native. Grohl’s input to Nirvana was so significant that he also penned the riff for their most raucous offering, ‘Scentless Apprentice’.

After the demise of Nirvana in 1994, Grohl would feel like hanging up the sticks on an already jaw-dropping career, as the tragic suicide of Kurt Cobain hit him harder than conceivable. However, after spending time as a recluse recording demos and unsure of his next steps, Grohl would record a fifteen-track demo album. It would, in turn, become the first-ever Foo Fighters record.

After filling in on drums for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Pearl Jam, Grohl assembled the first Foo Fighters line-up. This included former Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear, former bassist of Nate Mendel, Sunny Day Real Estate and drummer William Goldsmith. Together, they released their self-titled debut album in 1995, and after a couple of changes to the line-up, the rest would be history. It is a testament to the band’s long and successful career that they were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Duly, for a man that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, Dave Grohl is one of the most revered musicians on the planet. Over the course of his 30-odd year career, he’s done it all. He’s so eminent that in the past year, he’s written a memoir, The Storyteller, and Foo Fighters have released their first-ever feature film, the horror, Studio 666.

As well as being one of the last living rockstars, Grohl is also a respected voice on new music. With a keen ear for the freshest sounds, Grohl has championed everyone from the Joy Formidable to The Struts. However, in a recent interview with The Guardian, he revealed his current favourite band, who are one of Blighty’s hottest prospects.

Grohl said: “This [Isle of Wight] band is starting to blow up in America. A friend forwarded me their song ‘Chaise Longue’ and I thought, ‘Oh this is great’. It’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s just completely entertaining. Great sense of humour, great beat, great riffs, totally hooky”

Adding: “I started forwarding it to my friends, and whenever we get together for our living room dance parties, that’s the one song everyone jumps off the couch and dances to. There are nights when we just play that song on repeat. They make brilliant videos too. I can’t wait to see them live”.

It’s no surprise that Dave Grohl loves Wet Leg. Their music is imbued with the kind of rocking good fun that Grohl has been a key proponent of for years in Foo Fighters and other projects such as Them Crooked Vultures. We hope for his sake he gets a chance to catch them live soon.

