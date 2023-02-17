The Kinks’ Dave Davies asks Elon Musk to stop flagging the band’s tweets as “sensitive content”









The Kinks’ Dave Davies has asked Elon Musk to stop flagging the band’s tweets for containing “sensitive content”. The musician recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a recent tweet, underneath which a notice reads: “We put a warning on this Tweet because it might have sensitive content.”

In a follow-up post, Davies wrote: “Dear Elon Musk, would Twitter please stop putting warning ons on everything from ‘the Kinks’ We are just trying to promote our Kinks music.” The musician went on to clarify that “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been the Kinks since 1963.”

Davies went on to criticise Twitter’s use of algorithms in a reply to a fan. “The word robot should be banned,” he wrote. “We got robots running our lives. At least I’m a Kink and not a fukin robot.” The musician’s complaint is well-timed. A new report (as per The Verge) suggests that Musk utilised Twitter’s algorithm to ensure tweets from his personal account reached more users’ homepages.

The decision was made after a tweet from Joe Biden, in which the US president said he’d be supporting the Philadelphia Eagles at this year’s Super Bowl, racked up nearly 30million impressions. Musk’s tweet, also posted in support of the Eagles, earned around nine million views.

In other news, The Kinks have announced the release of a two-part anthology series titled The Journey. The collection’s release coincides with the British band’s 60th anniversary and will celebrate The Kinks’ music from the release of their debut album in 1964 to their latter-day theatrical incarnation and beyond.

In a recent press statement, Dave Davies said: “Ask yourself the question, is this journey really necessary?…….Yes! I’m delighted with what I think is an inspiring selection of timeless and magical Kinks music.” The Kinks will release The Journey – Part 1 on March 24th.