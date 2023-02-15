The Kinks announce ‘The Journey’, a special 60th-anniversary anthology release









Legendary 1960s British invasion rock group, The Kinks, have announced the imminent release of a two-part anthology release, titled The Journey. The collection will arrive as a celebration of the north London band’s 60th anniversary. After forming in 1963, the group, spearheaded by brothers Ray and Dave Davies, issued their first single in 1964, a cover of Little Richard’s ‘Long Tall Sally’.

The Journey will celebrate The Kinks’ music from 1964, the year of their eponymous debut album, through to their latter theatrical incarnation and beyond. The band’s pioneering contributions over the 1960s and early ’70s rival those of fellow breakthrough acts of the time, such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who, and continue to inspire musicians to this day.

“Ask yourself the question, is this journey really necessary?…….Yes!,” Ray Davies comments on The Journey in press materials.” Dave Davies adds, “I’m delighted with what I think is an inspiring selection of timeless and magical Kinks music.”

The extensive collection will be made available on CD, a double LP record set, digitally (streaming platforms), and HD Digital Worldwide. It features all of the band’s most memorable hits, including ‘You Really Got Me’, ‘Waterloo Sunset’, ‘All Day And All Of The Night’, ‘Celluloid Heroes’, ‘Supersonic Rocket Ship’, ‘Dead End Street’ and’ Death Of A Clown’.

The Kinks will release The Journey – Part 1 on March 24th, with the second and final part following on an as yet unspecified date thereafter. See the tracklistings below.

Part 1

Songs about becoming a man, the search for adventure, finding an identity and a girl:

‘You Really Got Me’ (UK#1, 1964) ‘All Day And All Of The Night’ (UK#2, 1964) ‘It’s All Right’ (1964) ‘Who’ll Be The Next In Line’ (1965) ‘Tired Of Waiting For You’ (UK#1, 1965) ‘Dandy’ (Germany#1, 1966) ‘She’s Got Everything’ (1968) ‘Just Can’t Go To Sleep’ (1964) ‘Stop Your Sobbing’ (1964) ‘Wait Till The Summer Comes Along’ (1965) ‘So Long’ (1965) ‘I’m Not Like Everybody Else’ (1966)

Songs of ambition achieved, bitter taste of success, loss of friends, the past comes back and bites you in the back-side:

‘Dead End Street’ (UK#5, 1966) ‘Wonderboy’ (1968) ‘Schooldays’ (1975) ‘The Hard Way’ (1975) ‘Mindless Child Of Motherhood’ (1969) ‘Supersonic Rocket Ship’ (UK#2, 1972) ‘I’m In Disgrace’ (1975) ‘Do You Remember Walter?’ (1968)

Part 2

Days and nights of a lost soul, songs of regret and reflection of happier times:

‘Too Much On My Mind’ (1966) ‘Nothin’ In The World Can Stop Me Worryin” Bout That Girl’ (1965) ‘Days’ (UK#2, 1968) ‘Last Of The Steam-Powered Trains’ (1968) ‘Where Have All The Good Times Gone’ (1965) ‘Strangers’ (1970) ‘It’s Too Late’ (1965) ‘Sitting In The Midday Sun’ (1973)

A new start, a new love, but have you really changed? Still haunted by the quest and the girl:

‘Waterloo Sunset’ (UK#2, 1967) ‘Australia’ (1969) ‘No More Looking Back’ (1975) ‘Death Of A Clown’ (UK#3, 1967) ‘Celluloid Heroes’ (1972) ‘Act Nice And Gentle’ (1967) ‘This Is Where I Belong’ (1967) ‘Shangri-La’ (1969)