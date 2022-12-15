Darren Aronofsky opens up about new 'Black Swan' musical









Darren Aronofsky is one of the masters of modern surreal cinema, known for his unforgettable creations such as Pi. Throughout his body of work, Aronofsky has conducted fascinating and often disturbing explorations of the fragmenting human psyche.

Aronofsky’s 2010 film Black Swan is one of the standout additions to his filmography, featuring talented stars such as Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. Contextualised by a production of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, the movie examines the dichotomy of the human condition with a volatile force.

In a new conversation with AV Club, the filmmaker revealed that a new musical based on the dark psychological thriller is in the works. “We’re trying to do the Black Swan musical,” Aronofsky said. “We’ll see what happens. But we’re working on it.”

According to Aronofsky, he would also want to be an active participant: “I would love to [do one], and I’ve talked to many people about it. And I’ve come close to a few ideas. It’s a very tricky thing because music from musicals is not popular music anymore. So what do you do?”

“I think Hamilton was brilliant because Lin-Manuel Miranda fused hip-hop with musical music,” the director added. “And so he had this breakthrough that was really brilliant. But figuring that angle of it, of what the music would be, where it comes from, is the big challenge. But I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. And hopefully, one day, I could figure something out.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.