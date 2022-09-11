Danny DeVito series 'Little Demon' criticised as "evil" by US Congressman









The FXX animated series Little Demon, which features the voice of Danny DeVito as Satan, and Lucy DeVito as his teenage daughter, Chrissy, has drawn scathing criticism from a US Congressman who has warned families to protect their children from it.

Debuting in August, the show also features Aubrey Plaza as Chrissy’s mother, who strives for her daughter to live an everyday life although she’s the Antichrist.

On his official Facebook page, Republican Congressman Mike Johnson wrote a lengthy criticism about the series that has set the internet alight. In it, he claimed that the “most disturbing part” of the recent LSU game he watched was an advert for Little Demon during the commercial break.

The Congressman proceeded to condemn reviews that have praised the series whilst cautioning parents against it, not wanting children to be exposed to what is a “clearly evil” series.

He wrote: “I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it—and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY,” Johnson said. “The trailer included dark images of Hell, demons, and satanic imagery, and an explanation that the main character is… the Antichrist(!).”

He continued: “WHAT IN THE WORLD?!? I could write volumes this morning, and unpack pages of Bible verses here, but instead I’m just going to state the obvious: Please be careful. Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our kids. This culture has become alarmingly dark and desensitized and this is not a game. Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly evil. STAY FAR FROM IT.”

After his post set the internet alight, Johnson added further comments. The Louisiana politician opined that his original post must have “struck a cultural nerve” regarding the hundreds of thousands of comments it evoked. He clarified his position by saying that he doesn’t want to boycott Disney, instead that he wants to make parents aware that “pure evil is lurking” on FXX, standing by his original point that Little Demon is dangerous.

“A series that presents Satanism, graphic violence, and profanity as lighthearted entertainment isn’t good for anybody of any age–but it’s an important fact that many parents (and kids) falsely assume that if a program is a cartoon ‘it can’t be all that bad,'” he said. “And the producers surely know that making the main character (the Antichrist!) a 13-year-old girl is going to intrigue and attract teens, and likely younger children.”

Congressman Johnson concluded, “Disney and FX have made a decision to embrace and market what is plainly and obviously evil. We the people have the freedom to call it out and to decide what we want to do about it. I am encouraged that many millions of families are taking a stand over this, that countless many have committed to part ways with the companies responsible for the new series, and that some concerned citizens (like OneMillionMoms.com) have created an online petition to try to stop it.”

