Danny DeVito comments on Colin Farrell’s Penguin in 'The Batman'









Danny DeVito has delivered multiple impressive performances over the course of a fantastic career but few of them have been as iconic as his rendition of Penguin in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns. A sequel to his `1989 original which is often referred to as the first modern superhero film, Burton’s contributions to the genre have proven to be very influential.

Recently, Colin Farrell stepped up to continue the legacy of Penguin in Matt Reeves’ latest film The Batman which has earned widespread critical acclaim as well as commercial success. Upon seeing Farrell’s performance in the new Batman film, DeVito praised the actor and claimed that it wasn’t an easy role to play at all.

“I thought Colin did a great job,” DeVito said in an interview. “Certainly a different milieu. I think it was a more edgy, serious, gangster-y Batman. Of course there’s three Italians who are bad guys in it, the Falcones. But I feel like in terms of the performances, I thought Colin – who is a good buddy of mine – I think he did a great job in that.”

Adding to his comments, DeVito explained that it is a gruelling task to deliver strong performances while dealing with a lot of makeup to alter the physical appearance. Acknowledging Farrell’s effort, he stated: “You take your hat off to anybody who sits in the makeup chair that long. I did it with The Penguin and loved it.”

When asked about which version he likes better, DeVito answered that he prefers the unique cinematic sensibilities of Tim Burton. “My feeling of comparing the two movies, I’m like a Tim Burton fan. I like the whimsical, the operative, the disaffected Pee-wee Herman throws me off a bridge. That makes me smile,” DeVito revealed.

Watch the trailer for The Batman below.