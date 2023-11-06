Danny DeVito discusses potential Arnold Schwarzenegger collaboration

Acting legend Danny DeVito has discussed the possibility of reuniting with his Twins co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for a new movie project.

DeVito revealed that, although he and the Terminator actor plan to work together again, a sequel to 1988’s Twins is off the table.

“We missed Twins 2 because he became governor — which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” DeVito told GQ. “Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about.”

Between 2003 and 2011, Schwarzenegger served as the 38th governor of California as he made his first foray into the world of politics.

Asked whether the new project would have anything to do with Twins, DeVito replied, “No, it’s just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together. We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is.”

Later in the conversation, DeVito also revealed that he and Billy Crystal plan to reunite for a Throw Momma From the Train sequel under the working title Throw Papa From the Train. The original 1987 comedy movie marked DeVito’s first movie direction credit.

DeVito also addressed the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike when considering his planned projects. “I’m just hoping that our actor strike is over because there are a lot of projects that we’re just kind of at a standstill,” he added. “As soon as they dot those i’s and crossed those t’s — or however you spell contract — I was going to do Matilda Live.”

Watch the trailer for Twins below.