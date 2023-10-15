The ‘Terminator’ movie Arnold Schwarzenegger described as “awful”









Hollywood superstar, bodybuilder and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has led a remarkable, multifaceted career. Of course, the 76-year-old Austrian-American is best known for his titular role as The Terminator in James Cameron’s landmark movie franchise.

Besides his crucial robotic role, Schwarzenegger has taken on muscular characters in a colourful swathe of popular movies throughout the past four decades, including Conan the Barbarian, Predator, True Lies, Commando and Twins.

In a 2012 interview with Collider, Schwarzenegger revealed loose plans to reunite with Danny DeVito for a Twins sequel titled Triplets. “If the story is good, I would love to do another Twins,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we’ve been talking about doing one, and it’s called Triplets. I’d find somebody like Eddie Murphy or someone [laughs] that people would say, ‘How does that happen, medically speaking?’ and, ‘Physically, there’s no way.’

“Then somehow we would explain it. That would be hilarious with what we know about someone like him. You’ve got to find people that, in real life, people laugh about them and whatever we know about them that makes you laugh.”

Although Schwarzenegger made serious moves towards this sequel, ten years later, we are still awaiting the movie. The project took a significant blow in 2022 when the attached director, Ivan Reitman, passed away.

Later in the interview, Schwarzenegger addressed the prospect of reprising some of his other beloved roles, those in Terminator and True Lies. “[I’m open to] all those things, if it’s True Lies, Terminator – a well-made Terminator, the last one was awful. It tried hard, not that they didn’t try, the acting and everything. It missed the boat.”

The movie Schwarzenegger referred to here was 2009’s Terminator Salvation, McG’s widely panned revamp starring Christian Bale and Sam Worthington. Just three years later, Schwarzenegger starred in Alan Taylor’s Terminator Genisys, a box office triumph that rejuvenated the original story arc after Salvation sequels were cancelled. In 2019, Schwarzenegger returned once more for Terminator: Dark Fate.

Watch the trailer for Terminator Salvation below.