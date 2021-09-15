Cult classic 'Twins' will spawn new spin-off movie 'Triplets'







One of the most hilarious performances of Danny DeVito’s career came in 1988 when he starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins as a pair of twins who had been separated from each other at the time of birth. 33 years later, Ivan Reitman’s cult classic is set to return to the mainstream consciousness with a brand new spin-off titled Triplets.

“Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them,” Reitman told Deadline. “It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily.”

Adding, “We knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Triplets will add Tracy Morgan to the unlikely duo of Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the third sibling who had gotten lost. Since the first film had been such an enormous commercial success, Universal announced a potential sequel back in 2012 with Eddy Murphy attached to the project. However, that role has been secured by Morgan.

“Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings,” Reitman explained. “They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”

Continuing: “We need the winter and my guess is we probably shoot in Boston. It looks great and has mountains nearby, and has a good tax deal. We’re dealing with this as an independent, and we want to keep the costs low. It worked out very well for us in Twins, I see no reason not to do that here… The initial reaction has been very strong, and how young Arnold and Danny look and how great the chemistry is with Tracy. I had a great time doing the first one, and this is going to be fun.”

According to the latest plans, the production process for Triplets will start in January of next year in Boston. With such big names attached to the project, Triplets promises to be just as hilarious as the original film.

